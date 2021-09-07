More than 3,000 people got COVID-19 vaccines at Minnesota State Fair

More than 3,000 people got their COVID-19 vaccine at the Minnesota State Fair, Governor Tim Walz's office announced Tuesday.

According to a release, a total of 3,118 fairgoers received a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccination Clinic, and 3,042 Fairgoers claimed a $100 Visa gift card for getting their first dose.

"The State Fair vaccination clinic was a huge success in meeting more than 3,000 people where they are to continue building broad community protection against COVID-19. Vaccines and opportunities to get vaccinated are widely available across the state. If we want to keep our kids in schools and parents at work this year, we need everyone who is eligible to do their part and get vaccinated," Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said in the release.

For more information on how to get your COVID-19 vaccine, visit VaccineConnector.mn.gov. You can also contact the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at1-833-431-2053.