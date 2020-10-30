Over 1.5 million absentee ballots accepted in Minnesota, 388,535 yet to be turned in

article

More than 1.5 million absentee ballots in Minnesota have been accepted, according to the latest numbers released Friday by the Minnesota Secretary of State Office.

As of Friday, 1,969,728 absentee ballots have been requested. So far, 1,581,193 ballots have been accepted, meaning there are still 388,535 absentee ballots yet to be turned in. This week saw the highest amount of accepted absentee ballots so far during early voting.

For the 2016 election, Minnesota had a turnout of 2,968,281 voters. With 1,581,193 absentee ballots already accepted for the 2020 election, that amount makes up about 53 percent of the entire 2016 voter turnout.

Thursday night, a federal appeals court ordered that absentee ballots in Minnesota must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day or 3 p.m. if they are being dropped off in-person. The deadline had been extended so that ballots received up to seven days after Election Day would be accepted as long as they were postmarked on Nov. 3. The new ruling invalidated the 7-day extension.

Secretary of State Steve Simon will be holding an update regarding absentee ballots and the federal appeals court's decision at noon. Watch it live on fox9.com/live.

Absentee ballot guidance

At this time, election officials say it is too late to send you ballot back by mail.