Monticello Middle School student discovers talent for painting

A seventh-grader at Monticello Middle School started a new business after discovering a talent and passion for painting during the pandemic.

Roseangel Verrett found her happy place through painting. At just 12 years old, she owns Roseangel Arts and has become a one-of-a-kind artist.

She painted her first canvas in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, and turned her room into a personalized art studio with an endless supply of color. After a couple of years of painting, her artwork no longer fits in her room.

"I'm just so excited of the growth, and I have my first painting upstairs in my room, and it's just amazing," Roseangel told FOX 9's intern DeAnna Giles.

The self-taught painter sells her artwork at local hospitals and community art festivals. She also showcases her talent during live painting sessions at Big Lake Farmer's Market every Wednesday in July.

Roseangel says her love for art is in her blood. She knew she had raw talent from her dad's side of the family, who played a significant role in her painting.

"He would always be proud of me, and then he would buy me paintings even though I waste some of the canvas'," she said.

In the future, Roseangel says she hopes to sell more paintings and wants to become a professional painter someday.