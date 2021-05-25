Monticello man sentenced for arson of Wells Fargo during 2020 riots

article

A Monticello, Minnesota man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in the arson of the Wells Fargo bank in south Minneapolis during the riots after George Floyd's death, according to the District of Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office.

Alexander Steven Heil, 22, will also receive three years of supervised release after serving time behind bars.

According to court documents, Heil admitted he was among those who took part in the arson of the bank on May 28, 2020. Heil threw items on the fire to help the flames grow.

A Wayzata man has also been charged in connection to this case.