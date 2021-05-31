Montgomery, Minnesota: Where every day is Memorial Day

article

Every day is Memorial Day in the small town of Montgomery, Minnesota.

Throughout town, veterans’ stories are displayed everywhere. There are about 300 of them in businesses and storefronts.

Vietnam Veteran Roger Kamps stopped in Montgomery Monday, calling the displays "very, very impressive."

Beyond the displays, however, is a tribute that spans many city blocks. Photos and stories of area veterans are front and center in most of the storefronts along a main street lined with American flags.

"When you read these and you run into one of these veterans, you just feel more of a connection and you can have a little more to chat about," said Jean Keogh, the former mayor of Montgomery.

The couple behind it all are Jean and Ed Keogh. They work with the VFW, where Ed is a commander, and the local American Legion. They have worked for a decade to make the farming community a veteran’s memorial community.

"I honestly don’t think there’s anything more noble or honorable than to be known as a veteran’s community," said Keogh.

It’s an effort that passers-by like Kamps can appreciate.

"Somebody has to do all the research on these people and look them up, and that takes forever and most people don’t have the patience for it," he said. "So, these people who do this are a really wonderful people and dedicated people."

Advertisement

The number of veterans coming out of the Montgomery area may soon be dwindling, however, The VFW says there were only one or two coming out of this year’s graduating class.