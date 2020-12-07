Monday is deadline for Minnesota homeowners, renters to apply for COVID-19 housing assistance

Renters and homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic have until the end of the day Monday to apply for housing assistance through the state’s federally funded program.

In July, the state freed up $100 million in federal CARES Act money for the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program. The program provides housing assistance payments to help prevent eviction, prevent homelessness and maintain housing stability for eligible renters and homeowners.

Any renter or homeowner whose household income is below 300 percent of the federal poverty threshold can apply, if the person is unable to make a payment because of a coronavirus-related issue, such as a lost job or illness. For a family of four, the income limit is no more than $78,600. For a single person, it's $38,280.

Eligible renters and homeowners must apply by 11:59 p.m. Monday on the Minnesota Department of Housing website to get housing assistance.

The CARES Act, known widely as the stimulus law that Congress approved this spring, requires states to spend all of the federal funding by the end of 2020. Minnesota set Monday's deadline for housing assistance so it could redirect any unspent money.