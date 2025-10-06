Monday brings drastic dip in Twin Cities temperatures

The Brief After a record 91-degree Saturday, Monday brought a sharp temperature drop. Cooler weather made outdoor workouts more comfortable for some. The warm weekend may delay and shorten the fall color season in the Twin Cities.



After a weekend with temperatures 30 degrees above average, including a record 91-degree high on Saturday, Monday’s drastic dip in the forecast felt like a smack from Mother Nature to some.

"That was surprising," Tyler VonWechmar said. "I think the rain yesterday helped drop the temperature a little."

Fitness angle

What they're saying:

Health enthusiasts welcomed the cooler temperatures as a chance to exercise outdoors without feeling weighed down by the heat.

"This is much more refreshing," walker Martha Bordwell told FOX 9. "I love summer, but I like fall better. Today is much nicer for walking."

"Especially for running, it’s a lot easier on my lungs," VonWechmar added. "I like it a lot better, I’m not drenched in sweat already."

Weather debate

Summer or fall?:

Others in town were less enthusiastic about the end of the recent summer-like weather.

"I prefer yesterday," Sur Lundberg said. "It’s a little drastic of a difference."

"[It was] way too hot yesterday,’ Jerry Reinhardt countered.

Fall colors outlook

What you need to know:

The warm weather over the weekend could delay the onset of fall colors in the Twin Cities, and may result in less vibrant colors or an overall shorter fall color season.