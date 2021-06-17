Expand / Collapse search

Mom, 2 young kids from Little Falls, Minnesota missing since Monday night

By FOX 9 Staff
Kaylee Bohnen, 30, of Little Falls and her two children were last heard from on Monday.  (FOX 9)

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in central Minnesota are asking for the public’s help locating a Little Falls woman and her two children who have been missing from the area since Monday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said Kaylee Bohnen, 30, and her two children, 7-year-old Nikita Bohnen and 3-year-old Samual Kombo, last made contact with anyone on Monday night.

The family is believed to be traveling in a white 2016 SUV Volkswagen with Minnesota license plate number 5873AB.

Anyone with information on the Bohnen or her children’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233 and ask to speak to an investigator. 