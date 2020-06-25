Mobile post office launches in south Minneapolis after two locations destroyed in riots

article

After two south Minneapolis post offices were destroyed in the riots following George Floyd's death, the United States Postal Service is setting up a mobile unit to serve customers.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the mobile post office will be stationed at the Kmart parking lot at 10 W Lake Street.

On Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it will be located across from Minnehaha Station at 3044 Minnehaha Avenue.

At the mobile post office, customers can buy stamps, send packages and buy a money order. Cash, checks, debit/credit cards are accepted.

PO Box services and package pickups will not available at the mobile office. For those services, see below:

Customers from ZIP Code 55406 are served out of the Main Post Office in Downtown Minneapolis. Operations at the Minnehaha Station have been relocated to the Minneapolis Main Post Office at 100 S 1st Street.

Customers from ZIP Codes 55408 and 55409 are served out of the Loring Post Office in Downtown Minneapolis. Operations at the Lake Street Station have been relocated to the Loring Station at 18 N 12th Street.

The United States Postal Inspection Service has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests for the people responsible for destroying post offices.