MNsure to open 2020 enrollment period in November

Minnesota's health insurance marketplace MNsure announced Wednesday it will begin its 2020 enrollment period at the start of November.

Enrollment will remain open for seven weeks from November 1 to December 23.

MNsure says the timespan is actually eight days longer than the federal enrollment period. The agency says they want to give patients more time to find a plan that works for them. To supplement that goal, MNsure says they have 1,600 assistants available to provide help for Minnesotans seeking coverage.

Patients can start comparing plans in mid-October ahead of enrollment.