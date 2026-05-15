Girls high school flag football: Students push to have growing sport sanctioned in Minnesota

The Brief High school girls flag football is becoming one of Minnesota's fastest-growing sports. Students in Chaska are hoping it'll be fully sanctioned through the Minnesota State High School League. The sport's growing popularity is leading to more representation and opportunities for high school girls to get in on the action.



Students are pushing to have high school girls flag football sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League as the sport grows in popularity across the state and the nation.

High school girls flag football in Minnesota

Local perspective:

One student in Chaska turned her idea into a reality with help from staff at Southwest Christian High School.

The league is currently administered through a Vikings-backed flag football advisory committee, but momentum continues building statewide for this league to be a fully sanctioned sport by the state.

With girls flag football continuing to gain momentum nationwide, players in Chaska are hoping the game eventually earns full sanction through the Minnesota State High School League.

What they're saying:

Abbie Harmon, a senior at Southwest Christian High School, said the opportunity means everything to her.

"I was really excited honestly," Abbie said. "I’ve always wanted to play football, so this is kind of a dream come true I guess."’

Freshman Susie Engebreton helped get the ball rolling herself by bringing her idea to school leadership.

"So, basically a ton of my friends were doing it in, like Edina, and all these big schools, and I heard from a couple of my friends that they’d be interested in doing it," Susie said.

Within weeks, the interest exploded.

"Really, only a couple of weeks, because we had like an info meeting and a ton of girls were up for it and that was amazing," Susie said.

What started as a conversation is turning into representation, opportunity, and a chance for more girls to see themselves in the game.

"I mean I think that’s just incredible," Abbie said. "The representation we get to bring to this sport, especially women in general."

What's next:

The Minnesota State High School League’s next board meeting is scheduled for June 2, and members are expected to continue discussions on the future of girls flag football in the state.