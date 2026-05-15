Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Wright County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Chisago County, Sherburne County, Renville County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Mille Lacs County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Todd County, Benton County, Kanabec County, Stearns County, Kandiyohi County, Swift County
4
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, Mahnomen County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Becker County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, Grant County, Pennington County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County, West Marshall County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Koochiching County, Crow Wing County, South Itasca County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Aitkin County, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County, South Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Polk County, Barron County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Lincoln County, Lyon County

Minnesota’s top baby names of 2025: Social Security Administration list

By
Published  May 15, 2026 2:33pm CDT
Minnesota
FOX 9
Allina EMS crew meets twin babies it helped deliver inside ambulance

Allina EMS crew meets twin babies it helped deliver inside ambulance

Nearly three months after delivering twin babies in an ambulance, two local EMS workers were formally introduced to the little girls that they helped bring into the world.

The Brief

    • The Social Security Administration released Minnesota’s top baby names for 2025.
    • Theodore and Charlotte are the most popular names in Minnesota.
    • National and local trends show some overlap but also unique favorites.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Social Security Administration has released Minnesota’s most popular baby names for 2025. Here’s who topped the list. 

Minnesota's top baby names of 2025

Local perspective:

Theodore and Charlotte are officially Minnesota’s most popular baby names of 2025, according to new data released by the Social Security Administration on Friday.

Here’s a look at the other top names in Minnesota. 

Top boy names in Minnesota: 

  1. Theodore
  2. Henry
  3. Oliver
  4. Liam
  5. Noah

Top girl names in Minnesota: 

  1. Charlotte
  2. Evelyn
  3. Violet
  4. Eleanor
  5. Nora

Dig deeper:

Several names held steady from 2024, though the rankings shifted slightly. Last year, Liam was Minnesota’s top boys' name, but it dropped to fourth in 2025. Charlotte has held on to the top spot for the fifth year in a row. Olivia, Emma and Amelia were also among the most popular girls' names in 2024.

The trends also align closely with baby names reported by Allina Health for 2025. Charlotte, Eleanor, Violet and Nora all appeared on both lists for girls, while Theodore, Henry, Liam and Noah ranked among the most common boy names statewide and within the health system.

Top baby names of 2025 in US

By the numbers:

Minnesota’s top names are also similar to the popular baby names of 2025 in the United States.

Top boy names: 

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Theodore
  5. Henry

Top girl names:  

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Emma
  4. Amelia
  5. Sophia

The backstory:

The Social Security Administration has tracked baby name trends since 1997, with records dating back to 1880.

The Source: This story uses previous FOX 9 reporting and information from the Social Security Administration.

MinnesotaFamily