Minnesota’s top baby names of 2025: Social Security Administration list
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Social Security Administration has released Minnesota’s most popular baby names for 2025. Here’s who topped the list.
Minnesota's top baby names of 2025
Local perspective:
Theodore and Charlotte are officially Minnesota’s most popular baby names of 2025, according to new data released by the Social Security Administration on Friday.
Here’s a look at the other top names in Minnesota.
Top boy names in Minnesota:
- Theodore
- Henry
- Oliver
- Liam
- Noah
Top girl names in Minnesota:
- Charlotte
- Evelyn
- Violet
- Eleanor
- Nora
Dig deeper:
Several names held steady from 2024, though the rankings shifted slightly. Last year, Liam was Minnesota’s top boys' name, but it dropped to fourth in 2025. Charlotte has held on to the top spot for the fifth year in a row. Olivia, Emma and Amelia were also among the most popular girls' names in 2024.
The trends also align closely with baby names reported by Allina Health for 2025. Charlotte, Eleanor, Violet and Nora all appeared on both lists for girls, while Theodore, Henry, Liam and Noah ranked among the most common boy names statewide and within the health system.
Top baby names of 2025 in US
By the numbers:
Minnesota’s top names are also similar to the popular baby names of 2025 in the United States.
Top boy names:
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Theodore
- Henry
Top girl names:
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Emma
- Amelia
- Sophia
The backstory:
The Social Security Administration has tracked baby name trends since 1997, with records dating back to 1880.
The Source: This story uses previous FOX 9 reporting and information from the Social Security Administration.