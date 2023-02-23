Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Dodge County, East Otter Tail County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Wadena County, Washington County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

MnDOT working to get ahead of snow before temperature drops

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 9

MnDOT: Speed of snowfall and wind still challenging in 'last gasp' of snowstorm

FOX 9's Hannah Flood spoke to MnDOT officials Thursday morning, who told her that snow plow crews are facing two big challenges during the "last gasp" of this week's winter storm: 1) the speed of the snowfall and 2) wind blowing the snow back onto roads after they have been plowed.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This week’s winter storm may be in its "last gasp" in Minnesota, but it's still posing challenges for snow plow crews, who are struggling to keep roads clear due to the speed of the snowfall and wind gusts blowing the light, fluffy snow back onto the roads.

That’s what Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) officials told FOX 9 Thursday morning.

RELATED: Hundreds of crashes on Minnesota roads during winter storm

MnDOT said plow drivers are trying to stay ahead of the latest snowfall by doing what they call a "big team-up," when plows drive in formation to more fully clear the roads.

MnDOT is already preparing for the next challenge. Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday afternoon and evening, dipping below zero overnight.

"That could mean that they're going to try to get out and pre-treat some of these roads. But again, when the temperatures drop too low, they run into some challenges of how well a lot of those products will work," FOX 9's Hannah Flood said.

MnDOT has indicated the southwest Twin Cities metro and southwestern Minnesota pose the biggest problems, with snow drifts covering roadways. MnDOT advises against driving on certain roads, check their 511map for the most up-to-date information.