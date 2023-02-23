MnDOT working to get ahead of snow before temperature drops

This week’s winter storm may be in its "last gasp" in Minnesota, but it's still posing challenges for snow plow crews, who are struggling to keep roads clear due to the speed of the snowfall and wind gusts blowing the light, fluffy snow back onto the roads.

That’s what Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) officials told FOX 9 Thursday morning.

MnDOT said plow drivers are trying to stay ahead of the latest snowfall by doing what they call a "big team-up," when plows drive in formation to more fully clear the roads.

MnDOT is already preparing for the next challenge. Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday afternoon and evening, dipping below zero overnight.

"That could mean that they're going to try to get out and pre-treat some of these roads. But again, when the temperatures drop too low, they run into some challenges of how well a lot of those products will work," FOX 9's Hannah Flood said.

MnDOT has indicated the southwest Twin Cities metro and southwestern Minnesota pose the biggest problems, with snow drifts covering roadways. MnDOT advises against driving on certain roads, check their 511map for the most up-to-date information.