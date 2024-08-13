MnDOT moves up closure of I-94 ramp in downtown Minneapolis

An I-94 exit ramp in downtown Minneapolis is set to close on Wednesday.

What's closed?

MnDOT announced on Tuesday it would close the I-94 eastbound ramp to North 4th Street on Wednesday, a day earlier than anticipated.

MnDOT is working under the North 3rd Street and North 4th Street ramps to repair bridge piers and replace lighting.

How long will the ramp be closed?

The exit ramp is slated to be closed until early October.

What is the detour route?

MnDOT recommends that eastbound drivers use the Lyndale Avenue exit to southbound 7th Street and back to eastbound 1st Avenue for a detour.