MN wrestling media outlets raise awareness of difficulty getting credentialed for state tournaments

On the heels of the Minnesota State wrestling tournament, online outlets that cover the sport are highlighting what they say has been a problem for years: Some of the most knowledgeable people have been denied credentials to cover the event.

The hosts of the Al and Josh Show believe they're the biggest wrestling podcast in Minnesota. They estimate they have 250,000 minutes of engagement for their shows previewing the state tournament.

"We're helping generate excitement for this tournament right and we're only helping the MSHSL put out a better product. People are more knowledgeable going in. They're more excited going in. They know some of the storylines to follow," said Al Venz, the co-host of the Al and Josh Show.

However, they said after multiple years of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) denying their media credentials, last year and this year, they didn't even apply.

"[The MSHSL] denied them and said, ‘we don't allow for podcasts in our policies,’ which is odd because we quite literally were granted access two years before that," Venz said.

Jason Bryant, the president of the National Wrestling Media Association, said he stopped trying to get credentialed a few years ago.

"Put it this way: I've been to the Olympics [with] credentials more than I have the Minnesota State High School League. The NCAA is less restrictive. And they've got a pretty good amount of hoops to go through. There's a lot of online media that get credentialed there," Bryant said.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the sport, Bryant said he started prioritizing other events instead. He feels the athletes are the ones really suffering.

"Niche sports like wrestling: We thrive on the internet. The internet has been the backbone to getting our kids noticed. It's the backbone for high school rankings. It's where college coaches do their scouting and their recruiting," Bryant said.

With one week left to apply for credentials, a spokesperson for MSHSL said 136 have been approved for the Team State Tournament and 139 for the Individual State Tournament. Five requests have been denied, which included four from the Student Media program and a freelance photographer who a league spokesperson said did not meet credential criteria under the League’s Media Policies and Guidelines.

However, that doesn't include people like Bryant and Venz, who feel applying isn't worth the fight.

"It just makes it really hard to promote the sport that we love, and we do it because we enjoy it, not to make money," Venz said.

A league spokesperson also sent FOX 9 the following excerpts from the League’s Media Policies and Guidelines as it relates to the credentialing of photographers: