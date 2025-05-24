Minnesota wildfires: Jenkins Creek now 75% contained, Camp House up to 90%

The Brief Wildfires in northern Minnesota that began weeks ago are becoming more and more contained by crews battling them. Authorities say the Camp House fire is about 90% contained, with a litle more than 12,000 acres burned so far. Meanwhile, the Jenkins Creek fire remains about 75% contained, up from 47% the day before, and just under 16,800 acres.



Minnesota wildfires: The latest

Camp House fire:

The Camp House wildfire started around 1 p.m. on May 11 in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota.

Authorities say that on May 24 the fire remains about 90% contained and is just over 12,000 acres (unchanged since May 22).

Firefighters are still utilizing the "full suppression strategy" and add that containment around the fire perimeter appears strong and is "holding well."

The Eastern Area Incident Management Team (EAIMT) says this phase is essential for helping the land recover more quickly, especially in areas where bulldozers and other equipment were used to prevent fire growth.

What caused the fire:

EAIMT says the fire initially started on private land and moved into the Superior National Forest.

While the report states the cause of the fire is still under investigation, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay previously told FOX 9 the fire appears to have started with a camp fire that was left unattended. He added that the DNR has identified the person who started the fire.

Jenkins Creek fire

What we know:

The Jenkins Creek Fire started on May 12 near Hoyt Lakes, just north of the Camp House wildfire. The fire was detected east of County Road 110 and north of County Road 16 near Jenkins Creek.

Authorities say that on May 24 that the Jenkins Creek fire is about 75% contained, up from 47% the day before, and just under 16,800 acres.

EAIMT says that crews have made "steady progress building containment lines" around the fire. Firefighters are now focused on finding gaps in the perimeter to fully contain the blaze.

What caused the fire:

EAIMT saiys the Jenkins Creek fire was caused by human activity, but the investigation is ongoing.

The St. Louis County Sheriff previously told FOX 9 the fire might have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16, as it began near a roadway.