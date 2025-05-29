MN wildfires: Weather conditions 'ripe' for fire expansion, state officials warn

The Brief Minnesota state officials are urging the public to be cautious as wildfires are under control, but weather conditions are ripe for fires to spread. Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to return to northern Minnesota in the coming days. Authorities are focused on the recovery stage of the wildfire response, which is a process described as "a marathon, not a sprint."



With state authorities now focused on wildfire recovery, officials warn that flames can still easily spread under the projected weather conditions.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials spoke about the state's response to wildfires on Thursday. You can watch the full briefing in the player above.

Minnesota wildfire update

What they're saying:

Gov. Walz began the conference by warning of weather conditions that are favorable to wildfire growth in the coming forecast.

He also praised firefighter crews who put themselves at risk and reiterated that none of the fires resulted in loss of life or significant injury.

"The recovery effort is now what's next," Gov. Walz said. "To the folks who lost everything, the state is going to be there. We're going to be coordinating, as we already have, with our federal partners to make sure that the recovery effort, both form the personal side of the losses that were in this, and to the public infrastructure that was damaged."

State officials said during the news conference that the recovery effort is "a marathon, not a sprint" and that crews will be working throughout the summer.

State officials said crews made "excellent" progress in fighting the three large fires in St. Louis County, but emphasized that the threat of widespread wildfires remains.

Wildfire weather conditions

National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Moore said hot, dry and windy weather conditions are expected to return to the northern part of Minnesota.

That projection puts the area under a "moderate" risk for significant wildfire growth, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center. That risk warning is in effect until Monday.

There is precipitation in next week's forecast, but there is expected to be periods of hot, dry and windy conditions in between the rainfall.

Size of the Minnesota wildfires

By the numbers:

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen gave the latest measurements on the large wildfires being fought in northern Minnesota.

Munger Shaw Fire: 1259 acres, 95% contained

Camp House Fire: 12,071 acres, 98% contained

Jenkins Creek Fire: 16,089 acres, 95% contained

As of May 28, the Horse River Fire is approximately 22 acres and is 0% contained, with government officials reporting that it is exhibiting low-intensity fire behavior, including smoldering, creeping, and occasional torching. The fire is located about 16 miles northeast of Ely and is believed to have started from a lightning strike on May 22.