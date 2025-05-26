MN wildfires: Evacuation zones lifted as containment efforts continue

The Brief Evacuations connected to the Brimson Complex fires in northern Minnesota have been lifted. Both fires have now been burning for two weeks, destroying a combined 28,000 acres. Officials say the Camp House fire is "minimally active" while work is being done to further contain the Jenkins Creek fire.



Authorities have lifted evacuation zones connected to the Brimson fires as the spread of wildfires in northern Minnesota has slowed.

Evacuation zones lifted

What we know:

Authorities say all evacuation zones in St. Louis County are no longer active as of Monday morning. All evacuation orders in neighboring Lake County were also lifted Sunday night.

In an update on Monday, the Eastern Area Complex Incident Management Team said the twin wildfires near Brimson have been "minimally active" with no spread of the Camp House fire.

The Camp House fire remains 90% contained due to "residual interior heat." Officials say the fire will be considered fully contained after no heat is detected within the fire perimeter.

The Jenkins Creek fire is still at 78% containment. Fire crews are continuing to clear wood around that fire. A national incident management team is set to take over firefighting operations on Tuesday to take over command.

Fires hit two-week mark

The backstory:

Both Brimson fires have been burning for about two weeks, destroying a combined 28,000 acres about 25 miles north of Duluth in the Superior National Forest. The fires started while Minnesota was under a Red Flag warning for dangerous wildfire conditions and both fires are believed to have been caused by people.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay told FOX 9 the Camp House fire is believed to have started with a camp fire that was left unattended. The Jenkins Creek fire is believed to have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16.

Closures continue

What's next:

While evacuation orders have been lifted, a closure order remains for that area in the Superior National Forest. Skibo Road and Forest Road 113 also remain closed as wood clearing operations continue.

The forecast calls for temps in the low 70s with light wind and the potential for isolated showers in the afternoon. Officials say the continues will help prevent the fire weather from reaching "near-critical levels."