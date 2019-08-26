MN Wild dog 'Breezer' becomes fast friends with FOX 9 Anchor Randy Meier at the fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 Anchor Randy Meier and the Minnesota Wild’s new rescue dog Breezer became fast friends when the pooch stopped by FOX 9 News at the Minnesota State Fair Monday.
Breezer, adopted by the Wild from a rescue in Hudson, Wis. this summer, will be under the Wild’s care through the 2019/2020 season.
He will be in attendance at most Wild home games before he will be relinquished by the team to train to become a service dog. Then, he’ll be given to a veteran with PTSD.
Next summer, the Wild will adopt a new dog.
“He’s a little hard to give up,” said Meier, who cuddled Breezer on stage during FOX 9 News Monday evening.
Meier did, ultimately, give Breezer back to the team, but a lasting friendship was surely formed.