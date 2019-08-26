MN Wild dog 'Breezer' becomes fast friends with FOX 9 Anchor Randy Meier at the fair

FOX 9 Anchor Randy Meier and the Minnesota Wild’s new rescue dog Breezer became fast friends when the pooch stopped by FOX 9 News at the Minnesota State Fair Monday.

Breezer, adopted by the Wild from a rescue in Hudson, Wis. this summer, will be under the Wild’s care through the 2019/2020 season.

He will be in attendance at most Wild home games before he will be relinquished by the team to train to become a service dog. Then, he’ll be given to a veteran with PTSD.

Next summer, the Wild will adopt a new dog.

“He’s a little hard to give up,” said Meier, who cuddled Breezer on stage during FOX 9 News Monday evening.

Meier did, ultimately, give Breezer back to the team, but a lasting friendship was surely formed.