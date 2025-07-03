MN weather: July 4 fireworks forecast

The Brief It will be a hot and steamy Fourth of July for fireworks, but it will be dry for most of the state. The Twin Cities and northern Minnesota will be under a Heat Advisory on Friday. Fireworks displays in northern and western Minnesota could be interrupted by rain and storms.



We’ll celebrate Independence Day on the Fourth of July, and it will be hot and steamy Friday across Minnesota.

For most of the state, it will be dry Friday night for fireworks.

Heat Advisory for Twin Cities

What we know:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz says the Twin Cities and much of northern Minnesota will be under a Heat Advisory on Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, and with humidity, it will feel close to 100 degrees.

Fireworks displays will remain dry for much of central and southern Minnesota as storms aren’t expected until early Saturday morning.

Fireworks dicey for northern, western MN

Storms north, west:

Fireworks shows planned for northern and western Minnesota Friday night will be more dicey. Areas near Hibbing, Bemidji, Detroit Lakes, Alexandria, Montevideo and Marshall will see rain, and a line of storms could develop right around dusk Friday night.

List of July 4 fireworks

Local perspective:

