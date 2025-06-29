MN weather: Cleanup underway after Saturday night storms

The Brief Severe storms spawned reports of up to 6 tornadoes in Carver and Scott counties. Homeowners have downed trees in their yards, some of them completely uprooted. Flash flooding in Buffalo had one homeowner kayaking in and out of his driveway to get supplies.



Severe storms spawned reports of up to 6 tornadoes in Carver and Scott counties after midnight. A homeowner near Lake Waconia has a completely uprooted tree in their front yard.

Waconia residents pick up the pieces after tornadoes pass through

What they're saying:

"There was a tornado that went right through our yards," said Chrissy Mickolicheck, whose tree was uprooted in her front yard.

Mickolicheck says her friends were texting her just after midnight. Along with alerts coming in telling her to take shelter.

"My phone started going off. So we hit the basement. My daughter was trying to get the cars into the garage," said Mickolichek.

Her next-door neighbor has a tree leaning on the front of his home, and one in his backyard falling away from the home.

"It was pretty loud, and wasn't quite sure if it was the tree that fell down that was loud, or if we heard, you know, the tornado coming by," said Mickolichek.

Flash flooding in Buffalo and trees down near Lake Virginia

What we know:

In Buffalo there were reports of flash flooding after 3 to 5 inches of rain fell in less than 3 hours. This one home, just outside Buffalo, had the driveway flooded. The people who live there had to kayak to get supplies in and out. They tell us it's waist-deep.

Over in Lake Virginia, people are cleaning up from a night of strong winds.

"About 1245 [Saturday] night was when the wind really came through. And our neighbors across the road said it sounded to them like and from the tree damage, it looks like it's a small tornado," said Mike Lane.

Residents near Lake Virginia experienced damage too.

"Two neighbors [have] trees through their houses on their roof in places, and we didn't get any of that. So we came out lucky last night," said Lane.

Homes in Waconia have some roof damage too. But I’m told by the neighbors, as far as they know, there were no injuries. And they’re thankful for that.