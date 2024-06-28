Expand / Collapse search
First time the Twin Cities has not experienced 90 degrees before July in a decade

By and
Published  June 28, 2024 10:23am CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our summer so far has been a little on the cool side. The wet weather has led to soggy backyards, flooding, and frequent cooler days. Although we have had a few hot and muggy days, we are yet to hit 90 degrees.

The past few years have been hot and featured spring days warming to 90 degrees or above as early as mid-May. The drier drought years often can lead to hotter weather themselves, but the overall pattern of getting into the summer heat early has been a trend for the last few years. This is one reason this summer seems more unusual. The last time we managed to get all the way to July without a 90-degree day was back in 2014 when we didn’t have a 90-degree day until July 6. This is no coincidence as we also had a very wet pattern to start the summer with one of the wettest May and June combos on record.

READ MORE; The latest on flooding in Minnesota — live updates

But with the high heat not currently in the seven-day forecast, we could easily pass the first week of July without the 90s. If we do that, it would be the first time since 1993. The long-timers around here know that year is often referred to as "the year without summer", as it was one of just four years where the Twin Cities didn't make it to 90 degrees the whole year. 

That cool of a summer is not expected, however, the continued wet weather generally leads to cooler conditions that could linger as long as the rain does. 

I guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens moving forward.

MN weather: Isolated storms, humid Friday

It’s a wet start to Friday with widespread rain and thundershowers. The day will be humid, with a high of 77 degrees. While there is some afternoon patchy sunshine, there are chances for isolated storms on Friday.