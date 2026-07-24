MN Timberwolves lose out on LeBron James after 76ers sign NBA legend with 2-year contract

The Brief LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the teams the NBA legend was reportedly considering. The Philadelphia 76ers offered James, 41, a two-year, $8-million contract.



The Minnesota Timberwolves will not get LeBron James after the NBA legend opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 41-year-old will join the Sixers in search of his fifth NBA Championship to round out his historic basketball resume.

LeBron James signing with Philadelphia 76ers

What they're saying:

James confirmed the news on X Friday morning, saying "I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

His full post can be read below:

What's next:

Details on when LeBron will be introduced have not yet been shared.