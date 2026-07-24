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MN Timberwolves lose out on LeBron James after 76ers sign NBA legend with 2-year contract

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
Minnesota Timberwolves
Published July 24, 2026 11:00 AM CDT
Published July 24, 2026 11:00 AM CDT
Timberwolves make pitch to land LeBron James
Timberwolves make pitch to land LeBron James

Timberwolves make pitch to land LeBron James

Tim Connelly and LaMelo Ball spoke Tuesday about the possibility of LeBron James signing with the Timberwolves. Minnesota is one of five teams who have reportedly pitched to sign the NBA star.

The Brief

    • LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.
    • The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the teams the NBA legend was reportedly considering.
    • The Philadelphia 76ers offered James, 41, a two-year, $8-million contract.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves will not get LeBron James after the NBA legend opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. 

The 41-year-old will join the Sixers in search of his fifth NBA Championship to round out his historic basketball resume.

LeBron James signing with Philadelphia 76ers

What they're saying:

James confirmed the news on X Friday morning, saying "I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

His full post can be read below:

What's next:

Details on when LeBron will be introduced have not yet been shared. 

The Source: This story uses information from Shams Charania reporting that LeBron James has signed with the 76ers. 

Minnesota TimberwolvesSports