MN Timberwolves lose out on LeBron James after 76ers sign NBA legend with 2-year contract
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves will not get LeBron James after the NBA legend opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 41-year-old will join the Sixers in search of his fifth NBA Championship to round out his historic basketball resume.
LeBron James signing with Philadelphia 76ers
What they're saying:
James confirmed the news on X Friday morning, saying "I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."
His full post can be read below:
What's next:
Details on when LeBron will be introduced have not yet been shared.
The Source: This story uses information from Shams Charania reporting that LeBron James has signed with the 76ers.