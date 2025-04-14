Timberwolves-Lakers playoffs tickets on sale: How to buy

article

After clinching a playoff seat on the final day of the regular season on Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now set to face LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Timberwolves playoffs picture

What we know:

After scoring a win on Sunday, the Timberwolves were able to secure the sixth seed in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

That set up a first-round showdown with the third-seed Lakers. The Wolves will head to Los Angeles for Games 1 and 2 of the series. Game 1 is set for Saturday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

The scheduling for the rest of the series is unclear. It's now clear when Game 2 will be played or on what dates the Wolves will return to the Target Center.

Minnesota Timberwolves tickets: How to buy

What you can do:

Despite the question marks in the schedule, tickets are already on-sale for Games 3 and 4 in Minnesota. But you will have to move quickly.

Lower-level tickets were already sold out for both games as of Monday morning. Tickets in the 200 level run between $117 and $129. The cheapest tickets currently available on the secondary market are $142 for 200-level seats.

You can buy tickets by heading to the Wolves official site or by calling 612-673-1234.