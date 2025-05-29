MN teen charged in DUI crash that claimed life of homecoming king: 'I f---ed up'

The Brief Izak Schermerhorn, a Minnesota teen, is now charged with three counts of criminal vehicular homicide after a drunk-driving crash killed his classmate, Blake Unger. Schermerhorn admitted to "fishtailing" and losing control while intoxicated; his blood-alcohol level was 0.13, and he had been celebrating graduation, according to the criminal complaint. Unger, remembered as a multi-sport athlete and homecoming king, was pinned under the truck and died.



A Minnesota teen is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in a deadly drunk driving crash last weekend that claimed the life of his classmate, just days after graduation.

New York Mills teen charged

What we know:

Izak Schermerhorn was charged Thursday with three counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

The criminal complaint alleges that Schermerhorn was behind the wheel of a truck that rolled into a ditch in the area of County Highway 75 and 640th Avenue in Bluffton Township on the night of May 27.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they were told by first responders that the victim, Blake Unger, 18, had been pinned beneath the vehicle.

Dig deeper:

In the criminal complaint, investigators say it appears the vehicle "fishtailing" before the crash.

"Deputy Peterson observed deep ruts in the road where it appeared the driver had been aggressively fishtailing back and forth along the gravel road before rolling," the complaint reads. Schermerhorn later told deputies he had modified his exhaust system and wanted to show off the sound, the complaint states.

The complaint says Schermerhorn told deputies he "intentionally had been sliding around the road before the crash and was not able to control the vehicle when it went into the ditch."

What they're saying:

Investigators also say the driver, Schermerhorn appeared to be intoxicated. A breath test put his blood-alcohol content at 0.13.

Speaking with deputies at the scene, Schermerhorn was distressed.

The complaint adds: "[Schermerhorn] repeatedly made statements that ‘his life was over and all for a couple of drinks.’ In addition, that ‘he f---ed up.’ [Schermerhorn] stated that the person under the vehicle was Blake Unger. When asked how much he had to drink, he stated "three to four Mike’s Hard Lemonades."

Later, deputies said Schermerhorn told them he had stopped drinking over the previous year due to a problem with alcohol but decided to celebrate that weekend because he was graduating.

The school held its graduation just days before the crash.

What's next:

Schermerhorn appeared in court on Thursday and is scheduled to return to the courtroom on June 10.

On Thursday, a judge set the conditions for bail, allowing him to be released on $1,000 cash bail if he abides by certain conditions, including seeking counseling, no drug or alcohol use, and staying out of further trouble. Schermerhorn was no longer listed on the Otter Tail County jail roster as of 2 p.m.

Remembering Blake Unger

The other side:

The deadly crash rippled through the New York Mills community, which is about 30 miles southeast of the city of Detroit Lakes.

Unger was a multi-sport athlete and the homecoming king. An online fundraiser has been created to support the family through their loss. Unger's name is signed on a document posted on the New York Mills website, showing students who took part in an alcohol-free prom after party. FOX 9 was unable to identify if Schermerhorn was among the attendees who signed the form.

It appears Unger was a particularly talented wrestler. Just four months ago, the New York Mills Eagles Wrestling team celebrated Unger after he earned his 100th career win. But he was also a star on the football and baseball teams for the school.

A memorial service is set for next Wednesday.