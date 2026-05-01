May Day march: Hundreds call for immigrant worker protections at annual rally

The Brief Hundreds gathered at Lake Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis for the 20th annual May Day march. Marchers called for more protections for immigrants and workers, responding to recent immigration enforcement. Organizers say the march began nearly 20 years ago and the mission for justice and equality continues.



The 20th annual May Day march brought hundreds to the streets of Minneapolis, with calls for justice, equality and protections for immigrant workers.

Hundreds gather to demand worker and immigrant protections in Minneapolis

What we know:

The march took place at the corner of Lake Street and Chicago Avenue, drawing a large crowd calling for more protections for immigrants and workers.

Organizers say the energy behind this year’s march is tied to recent immigration enforcement and its ongoing impact on families and businesses.

Marchers carried signs calling for the abolition of ICE and criticizing President Donald Trump. The event included Aztec dancers performing along the route, continuing a tradition that has been part of May Day in Minneapolis for years.

Some participants say their anger stems from a major immigration crackdown earlier this year, which advocates say is still affecting communities months later.

"I'm very angry, and I have to do something constructive with that anger," said Sherri Machler of Crystal.

Organizers and participants highlight the ongoing impact on community

Why you should care:

The march is not only about celebrating workers but also about supporting immigrant communities who have built businesses along the Lake Street corridor.

"What we want is to make sure that we recognize that the immigrants who have built businesses along this corridor are appreciated and that we support them," said Greg King, organizer and stage manager.

Aztec dancers played a prominent role in the event, emphasizing the cultural significance of the march.

"We're dancing today because we're showing up for the community, demanding what we deserve, and also demanding also that our communities be treated fairly," said Yolanda Martinez Pineda, an Aztec dancer.

Carlos Ramos, another Aztec dancer, explained his involvement with the 86 ICE campaign, which focuses on the restaurant industry — one of the sectors greatly impacted by the recent Metro surge operation.

"I'm actually out here also with the 86 ICE campaign, which is specific to the restaurant industry, which is one of the industries that was greatly impacted by this Metro surge operation," said Ramos.

Many marchers say they return each year to keep the momentum going.

"This affects me. So why wouldn't you want to go out and, like, try and like, at least make a change in your own little way. Like, for me, that's just through marches," said Mia Rivera, a marcher.

The backstory:

Organizers say the May Day march in Minneapolis started nearly 20 years ago in response to proposed federal immigration legislation. They say the mission remains the same — to fight for justice and equality for immigrant workers.

The annual event has become a staple for those advocating for workers’ rights and immigrant protections, with the community coming together in solidarity each year.