Falcon Heights plans to start charging for Minnesota State Fair street parking

The Brief The City of Falcon Heights is set to start charging $25 per day for parking on side streets in two neighborhoods near the state fairgrounds during the fair. The council voted on Wednesday to move forward with the program but will vote at later dates to set the parking specifics. Residents would be able to get a parking pass valid for all 12 days of the fair.



The Falcon Heights City Council moved forward with a plan to charge for parking on some city streets during the Minnesota State Fair during a meeting on Wednesday.

Paying for parking in Falcon Heights

What we know:

The city council approved two motions to bring in paid parking during the Minnesota State Fair. First, a motion to change the city code to allow for electronic parking meters. The other motion allowed city officials to move forward with negotiating a contract with parking meter company ParkMobile.

The votes allowed the city to move forward with the program, but the council still needs to do more work, including passing a resolution setting the dates and location for the e-meters.

Leaders expect to charge $25 per day during the fair, with the city pocketing $20 of that charge and the other $5 going to the vendor.

What streets would be affected?

By the numbers:

Currently, they are planning to put the e-meters on side streets near the fairgrounds in the neighborhoods along Snelling Avenue near Larpenteur Avenue.

It's worth noting, the streets further down Snelling near Midway Parkway and directly across from the fair gates are actually in St. Paul and wouldn't be impacted by this program. Hoyt Avenue West is the divider between Falcon Heights and St. Paul on Snelling.

The city will use temporary signs to designate areas where paid parking is required.

Why are they doing it?

What they're saying:

City leaders explained on Wednesday that the purpose of the program is to recoup rising costs incurred during the fair, like police overtime costs and wear and tear on the streets.

The council says it has tried to get the fair to cover these costs but to no result. The task force behind the program estimates the parking program would generate between $100,000 to $200,000 in revenue. They also hope it will increase parking compliance during the fair.

Pushback from residents

The other side:

Many residents spoke out on Wednesday at a packed Falcon Heights City Council meeting. One resident called the parking plan "greedy" while others opined the plan was "unwelcoming" to visitors coming in for the fair.

The city does plan to make a parking pass available for residents in the neighborhood, but said each household would receive one pass.

What's next:

Again, the council will need to pass a resolution before the fair to set the parking spots.