Minnesota’s new social media warning law goes into effect July 1

The Brief A new law in Minnesota requires social media platforms to display a mental health warning starting July 1. The warning must clearly state the potential negative mental health impacts linked to social media use and include the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and other mental health resources. The warning is required to stay on a user's screen until it is acknowledged, or they exit the platform.



A new law in Minnesota will soon require social media platforms to warn users about potential mental health impacts every time they log in.

Social media platform mental health warnings

What we know:

Starting on July 1, social media platforms operating in Minnesota will be required to show a warning label outlining mental health risks each time a user opens the app.

Dig deeper:

Approved as part of SSSF6, the Health and Human Services Omnibus Finance Bill passed during Minnesota’s June 2025 special legislative session, the warning cannot be removed until the user either acknowledges it or leaves the platform.

Why you should care:

The warning must clearly state the potential negative mental health impacts linked to social media use, and cannot be hidden in terms and conditions or be disabled.

It also has to provide the national suicide hotline number and website, along with the phone number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline, including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Big picture view:

As part of continued efforts to mitigate the negative effects of social media use among children, lawmakers say the goal is to make mental health resources more visible and to help users understand the risks associated with social media use.

This session, Gov. Walz approved new legislation to amend the Stop Harms From Addictive Social Media statute, requiring platforms to get verified parental consent before letting kids under 16 create or keep accounts.