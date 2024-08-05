MN Secretary of State, 4 others call on Elon Musk to fix X's AI search over election misinformation

article

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and four other secretaries of state are urging X owner Elon Musk to fix the platform's AI chatbot, stating it's spreading misinformation related to the upcoming Nov. 5 election.

They sent a letter to Musk on Monday.

What they're saying

Simon, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs co-signed the letter to Musk after X's AI search assistant "provided inaccurate information on elections rules — and then delayed correcting its own mistake for 10 days, even after it learned that the information it had spread was false," a press release from Simon said.

The secretaries of state are urging Musk to adopt a new policy that redirects users of the search assistant to CanIVote.org for election information.

"In this presidential election year, it is critically important that voters get accurate information on how to exercise their right to vote," said Simon. "Voters should reach out to their state or local election officials to find out how, when, and where they can vote."

The full letter

Here's the full letter they sent to X: