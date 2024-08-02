MN school districts consider cell phone policies ahead of state law deadline

article

For many students, cell phones are as common in school as backpacks. But that could soon change in some districts, thanks to a new Minnesota state law.

"People are going to use their phones. Everyone is on it at high school," said Rena Youngquist, a junior at Minnetonka High School.

Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a law requiring all school districts and charter schools to adopt a policy on students' possession and use of cell phones by March 15, 2025.

The Wayzata School District is still in the process of creating its policy, but in an email sent to parents of elementary school students, the district wrote: "Cell phones and related digital devices will not be allowed at school from the beginning of the school day to the end of the school day and must be securely put away from bell to bell" starting this school year.

"I think there should be restrictions with cell phones but I don't think they should ban them completely, because if we need to contact anyone with our cell phones, I think we should be able to have the right to have our cell phones if we need to contact,in an emergency, our parents," said Ellie Nordstrom, a sophomore at Wayzata High School.

Students and parents FOX 9 talked to say allowing cell phones in the classroom can divert attention away from learning.

"People, if they get bored, go on their phone and they miss lessons that can be a distraction," said Youngquist.

But they wouldn't support their district creating a total cell phone ban.

"Mostly because sometimes I want to get a hold of my kid as the mom, and I think that's a complete freedom taken away," said parent Stacy Burkstrand.

"I think you would have a lot of issues with that because kids have become, at a certain age, very responsible with it, and they use it as a tool in beneficial ways," said parent Larissa Stockton.

Schools with cell phone policies in place

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) says they review their cell phone policy annually, so they say they are already in compliance with state statute.

Osseo Area Public schools have a mobile device policy. The policy, in part says, "Using a personal electronic device to photograph, video record/capture images, audio record/capture, listen-in on, track, or engage in surveillance of any student or staff person: (a) without their knowledge or consent; and (b) in a manner that is harmful to another or an invasion of privacy." For their full policy, click here

Shakopee Public Schools updated their current policy which says that students are not allowed to use personal electronic devices in classrooms or while classes are in session. Students may use personal devices before and after school, during passing times and while at lunch.

Eden Prairie Public School District had some existing policies, but updated them at the elementary level this year to comply with the state statute.

Schools currently without cell phone policies in place