MN pizzeria makes NY Times readers' list of favorite pizza joints

A Minnesota pizzeria has made a New York Times list of reader's favorite pizza joints.

Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, Minn. is included among 15 pizzerias across the globe.

The list specifically points out Zorbaz's "Lowden Zpecial" pie, which is topped with pepperoni, jalapeños, and extra cheese with a tomato-peanut butter base.

The submission comes from a Las Vegas resident who calls it the "greatest Mexican-Italian pizza joint in the world."

While the New York Times piece focuses on the Detroit Lakes spot, the chain's first location which opened in the late 60s, Zorbaz has 11 locations across northern and central Minnesota. The closest to the Twin Cities is in Spicer, Minnesota.