MN paramedic on crashed plane in Toronto honored at ceremony in Canada

A Minnesota man aboard the MSP plane that crash-landed in Toronto on Monday was honored at a special ceremony in Canada.

Peter Carlson, a paramedic, shared his harrowing survival story with FOX 9 yesterday.

First responder honored

Big picture view:

Peter Carlson was honored for using his training to assist other passengers after the plane crash in Toronto, even as he was suffering from a cut on his head along with bruised ribs and legs.

"I was comfortable with how my body and mind empowered me to do what I needed to do at that point, period. I was able to kind of see the objective nature, I guess, of the challenge in front of us, which, again, was to get away from the threat, and the threat at that point was the smell of jet fuel and seeing jet fuel come down the window and just being trapped in an aircraft with a whole bunch of strangers that really came together, banded together, worked together."

Miraculously, all 80 people aboard that plane survived, with a total of 21 people injured.

Delta is offering each passenger $30,000 dollars for their troubles, saying in a statement to FOX that, "This gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights."

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation into the plane crash.