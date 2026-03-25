MN lawmakers look to expand nuclear power in push for carbon-free energy

The Brief Lawmakers in Minnesota are looking for ways to expand carbon-free energy options. There is currently a moratorium on nuclear power generators, but a new bill aims to pay for a study to examine costs and benefits. Some experts say if the state wants to use only carbon-free energy, nuclear energy would have to be expanded.



Minnesota’s moratorium on new nuclear power generators seems unlikely to end this year, but lawmakers are taking baby steps in that direction.

Minnesota Senate bill on studying nuclear energy

Big picture view:

A Minnesota Senate bill in committee on Wednesday would pay for a study on the potential costs, benefits and impacts of advanced nuclear generation.

The goal is to have those answers in time for the 2028 legislative session, two years from the current one.

What's next:

The state has a goal of using only carbon-free energy by the year 2040 and a lot of experts say that can only happen with an expansion of nuclear energy.

Past Minnesota nuclear incidents

The backstory:

Earlier this month, there was a mineral oil leak at the Monticello nuclear plant that spilled 200 gallons into the Mississippi River.

The issue stemmed from a motor that helps circulate cooling water through the plant. Xcel said a component designed to keep lubricating oil separate from water failed, allowing the two to mix.

The company initially said no oil had reached the river, but later said it observed a "small amount" of mineral oil appearing as a sheen near the shoreline.

In 2023, a radioactive water leak led to a temperature-related "fish kill" after a tritium leak.