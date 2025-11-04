MN lawmaker shootings: Brooklyn Park officers justified in use of force

The Brief The Brooklyn Park Police Department's preliminary investigation of the fatal shootings of Melissa and Mark Hortman show officers Zachary Baumtrog and Jay Bloyer were justified in their use of force. Officerd Baumtrog and Bloyer conducted a check at the Hortman home after responding to the shooting at John Hoffman's Champlin home. Baumtrog fired his handgun at the Brooklyn Park scene, and both officers saw Mark Hortman wounded. The investigation determined the officers' actions were consistent with the department's policy and training.



The Brooklyn Park Police Department says a preliminary investigation in the June 14 fatal shootings of Melissa and Mark Hortman shows their officers were justified in their attempted use of force against Vance Boelter.

Brooklyn Park PD investigation

What we know:

Boelter is facing state and federal charges in the shootings of Melissa and Mark Hortman just after 3:30 a.m. at their Brooklyn Park home in a politically-motivated attack.

Brooklyn Park police say they’ve completed a preliminary investigation into the use of force involving officers Zachary Baumtrog and Jay Bloyer. After responding to the shooting at the Champlin home of John Hoffman and his family, they proactively conducted a check at the Hortman residence. While on scene, Officer Baumtrog fired his handgun. Both officers saw Mark Hortman was wounded, and tried to rescue him from the doorway of the home.

At the time, authorities say they didn’t know there were other victims in the home. The department’s review of the incident shows Baumtrog’s use of force, along with the actions of both officers, were consistent with the Brooklyn Park Police Department’s policy and training.

Boelter indicted

Why you should care:

Boelter pleaded not guilty to the charges in an Aug. 7 court appearance. He was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 14.

In addition to the Hortmans being fatally shot, Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were each wounded multiple times at their Champlin home. They survived their injuries.

Boelter’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 25 in federal court. Since Boelter faces federal murder charges, he could potentially be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted.