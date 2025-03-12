MN House power-sharing agreement begins next week after special election

The Brief Following a fight over how many members were needed to have a quorum in the Minnesota House of Representatives earlier in the legislative session, a power-sharing agreement will begin between DFL and GOP lawmakers next week. DFL candidate David Gottfried won a special election held in District 40B on March 11, bringing the chamber to a 67-67 tie among both party members. Now tied, committees will be co-chaired by both parties, with an equal number of lawmakers on each committee and a bipartisan vote required to advance a bill, according to the power-sharing arrangement.



Following results from a special election in District 40B, covering parts of Roseville and Shoreview, the Minnesota House of Representatives will be tied at 67 members representing both the DFL and GOP, and begin a power-sharing agreement previously agreed on next week.

MN House power-sharing agreement

What we know:

A whirlwind start to the 2025 legislative session saw Democrats stay home in an effort to deny a quorum, and stall official business from happening, as Republicans insisted they had majority seating until the special election could be resolved.

As part of the power-sharing agreement ultimately hashed out by party leaders, Republicans controlled House committees while they had a 67-66 advantage, until the 40B election was held. During that time, both parties chaired committees with staggered one-seat voting advantages.

Now returning to 67-67 tie, committees will be co-chaired by both parties, with an equal number of lawmakers on each committee. At that point, a bipartisan vote will be required to advance a bill.

As part of the agreement, a Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee was created to consist of five GOP members and three DLF members appointed by their party.

House lawmakers also made Rep. Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) House speaker for the entire two-year session.

Roseville, Shoreview District 40B results

By the numbers:

David Gottfried, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Paul Wikstrom in a special election held on March 11 by a 70.15% to 29.75% margin, according to preliminary results provided by the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office. Results will be officially certified later in the month.

District 40B is in Ramsey County and covers most of Roseville and Shoreview, and has historically been DFL-won.

Vacated District 40B seat

The backstory:

A judge ruled in December 2024 that the initial winner of District 40B, Curtis Johnson, did not meet residency requirements.

The ruling came after Wikstrom filed a lawsuit that argued Johnson's primary residence wasn't in the district, and, according to state statute, was in violation of election residency requirements. Minnesota law says that at the time of the general election, a candidate must have lived in the state for one year and lived in the district for six months.

The lawsuit said that Johnson signed an apartment lease at Rosedale Estates in Roseville, then registered in May to be in the state primary.

Johnson ultimately decided not to appeal the judge's decision, and resigned from his House seat, leaving the House imbalanced.

His decision not to appeal the court's decision left the GOP with a 67-66 majority earlier in the session until results could be certified.

DFL stand-off earlier in session

Timeline:

With the empty seat representing 40B, DFL lawmakers were down one representative to begin the session.

During that time, DFL leaders called on Republicans to come to terms on a power-sharing agreement, while Republicans called on the DFL to return to work and allow them to operate with their temporary majority – which would have allowed them to set up leadership and committee assignments that the DFL couldn't overturn.

Republicans attempted to operate as business as normal, arguing that 67 members were enough for a quorum.

Their actions were undone, however, when the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that a quorum must consider the entire legislative body, meaning 68 lawmakers need to be present on the House floor for lawmakers to conduct business.

On Feb. 14, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office also confirmed it had received petitions filed to recall several DFL lawmakers from their seats, filed on behalf of the GOP.

However, the process would take nearly nine months, and has never been successfully completed in the state's history.