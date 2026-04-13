MN fraud: Bills to prevent fraud take step forward

The Brief The House fraud prevention committee reviewed several bills aimed at preventing and prosecuting fraud in Minnesota. Proposed measures include funding for new auditors at the office of management and budget and using AI to find suspicious claims. Republicans are still pushing for more solutions to prevent fraud in the state.



New laws to prevent and prosecute fraud in Minnesota may have taken a big step forward on Monday.

Fraud committee hearing

The House fraud prevention committee took a look at several bills coming out of recommendations from the governor’s office.

That includes funding new auditors at the office of management and budget, and more artificial intelligence used to find abnormal or suspicious claims.

Republicans are still skeptical about gaps in the protections and they point to the framework from program integrity director Tim O’Malley as a guide for solutions.

What they're saying:

"I believe that if we just implement all of O'Malley's recommendations, we will solve 90% of this problem," argued Rep. Patti Anderson (R-Dellwood).

"I agree, O'Malley's report is strong and the nine pillars he lays out very much align with the government accountability handbook and along with compliance programs," said Department of Human Services Commissioner Shireen Gandhi/DHS Commissioner.

Big picture view:

One part of O’Malley’s report that seems to be absent in fraud prevention bills is a mandate for providers to keep their records immediately accessible.

The state Medicaid director says it’s now a federal Medicaid requirement.