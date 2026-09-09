I-394 eastbound ramp to I-94 closed Sept. 11–14 during Vikings home opener

The Brief The eastbound I-394 ramp to eastbound I-94 will close Friday night through early Monday morning for bridge work, MnDOT warns. Drivers will be detoured to Hwy 169, I-694 and eastbound I-94 during the closure. More weekend closures on I-394 are expected in the coming weeks as construction continues.



A major freeway ramp in the Twin Cities metro is shutting down this weekend, potentially causing headaches for Vikings fans getting to U.S. Bank Stadium.

394 ramp closure

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says that starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, the eastbound I-394 ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed.

Dig deeper:

MnDOT says the closure is needed for bridge work as crews continue improvements to more than 30 bridges across I-394.

Eastbound I-394 will remain open for drivers heading into downtown Minneapolis, and the Dunwoody Blvd. exit will also stay open.

However, during the closure, traffic will be detoured to Hwy 169 and I-694.

Highways 100, 55, 62 and I-35W will all remain open during the closure, but drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider using those alternative routes.

Westbound I-394 will also remain fully open throughout the weekend.

Drivers headed to the Vikings game against the Packers this Sunday could expect delays, as I-394 ramp to eastbound I-94 will close Friday night through early Monday. (FOX 9)

Why you should care:

MnDOT says that before winter hits, drivers should expect additional directional I-394 weekend closures as construction continues.

What we don't know:

As is often the case in Minnesota, all construction is weather-dependent, and a specific timeline for when all bridge improvement work on I-394 will be completed has not been announced by MnDOT.

Vikings vs. Packers

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers to open the 2026 regular season, with a kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

You can learn more about how to watch the game here.