MN daycare mandate to require cameras removed from bill

The Brief Legislation to force daycare centers to have surveillance cameras was removed from the bill before it could be voted on. The proposal was authored by a representative whose daughter was abused at a daycare in Blaine. House representatives who removed the mandate said it didn't have Minnesota Senate support and there were concerns over expense.



A Minnesota state representative lost his bid to force day care centers to have surveillance cameras.

Minnesota Rep. Nolan West's (R-Blaine) bill came less than a year after his daughter was abused at Small World Daycare Center in Blaine.

Mandate for cameras in daycare centers fails

Big picture view:

Rep. Nolan West says he agreed with his DFL counterparts to include the mandate and that they also agreed to fund it with $500,000.

But as the committee finalized their bill, the Democrats took out the mandate.

West appeared emotional when he spoke and began to slowly lose his voice, saying, "We don't want to create a burden that is insurmountable," he said, taking a long pause before saying, "I probably covered it."

The Democrats on his committee said they were hearing the Minnesota Senate wasn’t going to support the mandate because stakeholders had concerns about safe storage and how expensive it might be.

Instead, Democrats offered a task force to study those concerns, as well as the half million dollars for daycare centers that wanted to add cameras on their own.

Daycare abuse

Dig deeper:

Elizabeth Augusta Wiemerslage, 23, and Chloe Kaye Johnson, 24, were arrested in July after surveillance video allegedly showed them being rough with multiple infants in their care.

Wiemerslage is facing aiding and abetting charges for three counts of felony malicious punishment of a child under four, two counts of third-degree assault against a victim under four and one count of third-degree assault of substantial bodily harm.

According to court records, Wiemerslage filed a petition to enter a guilty plea to one count each of aiding and abetting malicious punishment of a child under the age of four and third-degree assault, in exchange for the other charges being dropped.

Wiemerslage's sentencing has been scheduled for May 16.

Johnson is charged with three counts of malicious punishment of a child, and third-degree assault of a victim under 4-years-old. Her next court appearance is set for May 13.