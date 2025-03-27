Security cams in MN daycares required under new bill before lawmakers

The Brief A bill before lawmakers would require licensed daycare centers in Minnesota to have security cameras accessible to parents in both infant and toddler rooms, and outdoor play areas. The bill would mandate the closed-circuit footage be accessible for at least 60 days. Coupled with other bills this session, its author says his goal is to promote "prevention, detection and accountability" across Minnesota’s daycare system.



An issue that can sometimes be a deal-breaker for families choosing between daycare centers, Minnesota lawmakers are considering whether to require all daycares in the state to have security cameras in infant and toddler areas, while allowing parents to access any footage.

Security cams in Minnesota daycares

What we know:

During what was referred to as "Rep. Nolan West Day" by chair Rep. Peggy Scott (R-Andover), H.F. 1915, authored by Rep. West (R-Blaine), would require licensed child care centers to install and maintain video security cameras that monitor and record infants and toddlers in their care. The requirement would become effective on Jan. 1, 2026.

The inspiration behind the proposal hits close to home for Rep. West, whose daughter was found to have been abused at Small World Learning Center in Blaine last summer when his wife discovered abnormal bruising.



"This became personal to me when I found that one of my daughters had been abused," said Rep. West before the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee on Thursday. "The only reason these people are facing consequences is because of the camera footage."

Within the proposal, cameras would be required in both infant and toddler rooms, and shared areas where they might play outside.

Camera systems would be closed-circuit, and the footage would be required to be kept for review for at least 60 days. A daycare center would also be required to have a written policy so that families are aware their children are being monitored.

Rep. West noted the importance of the closed system, which could prevent "any weirdo hacking into a Wi-Fi system from the parking lot."

The bill would also fund the commissioner of children, youth and families with $250,000 for grants to help defray the costs of such systems.

"We need to make sure this isn’t adding to already costly daycare," said Rep West.

What they're saying:

Several emotional testifiers spoke on behalf of the importance of cameras at daycare centers as a means of furthering safety for children, and transparency for parents.

"This is the only way you can get justice if anything ever happens," Rep. West said on Thursday. "They [kids] can’t advocate for themselves."

Meanwhile, fellow lawmakers across the aisle agreed with the proposal's merits.

"Most daycare centers are not abusing children, but we do have this problem," said Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester). "It’s a sad and scary world, and we need to plug every hole that we can."

The requirements would apply to any daycare center that is licensed in Minnesota, which includes in-home daycare options.

Paired with other bills proposed this legislative session, Rep. West says his goal is to promote "prevention, detection and accountability" across Minnesota’s daycare system.

Minnesota daycare abuse uncovered

The backstory:

The issues of daycare center safety are admittedly personal for Rep. West, after his daughter was one of at least 12 kids identified as victims at Small World Learning Center in Blaine.



Elizabeth Augusta Wiemerslage, 23, and Chloe Kaye Johnson, 24, were arrested in July after surveillance video allegedly showed them being rough with multiple infants in their care.

According to court records, Wiemerslage filed a petition to enter a guilty plea on Wednesday to one count each of aiding and abetting malicious punishment of a child under the age of four and third-degree assault, in exchange for the other charges being dropped. Wiemerslage's sentencing has been scheduled for May 16.

Johnson also faces several felony and gross misdemeanor charges for her alleged role. Her next court date is scheduled for May 13.

More recently, a teacher at Lil’ Explorers Childcare Center was fired after a video taken by a coworker surfaced of her being rough with toddlers, while also yelling at them.

The daycare center has since said it has launched its own investigation into the incident.

What's next:

The proposal was referred to House Children and Families Finance and Policy for further discussion on its way to becoming law.