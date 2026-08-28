MN constitutional amendment vote: Educators aims to increase permanent school fund

The Brief A constitutional amendment on Minnesota's November ballot will let voters decide if the state should increase funding to the permanent school fund. The fund paid Minnesota schools about 2.5% of its overall value last year. The amendment aims to raise that payout to 4.5% of the fund's three-year rolling average value. Leaving the question blank will count as a "No" vote.



A constitutional amendment on the November ballot could mean more money for every public school in Minnesota without raising taxes for residents.

Constitutional amendment on Minnesota ballot

Why you should care:

Minnesota voters will have the chance this fall to change how the state's Permanent School Fund pays out to public schools, and supporters say it could put more money in classrooms across the state.

The amendment is set to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

If passed, it would take effect July 1, 2027.

The question voters will see reads: "Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to increase the funding going to all school districts from the permanent school fund, which is a fund that supports school districts without raising individual income or property taxes, effective July 1, 2027?"

Leaving the question blank will count as a "No" vote.

By the numbers:

The Permanent School Fund currently holds about $2.3 billion.

Last year, it paid schools $58 million — about 2.5% of its value.

The amendment would raise that payout rate to 4.5% of the fund's three-year rolling average value.

Organizers say that if the amendment had been in place last year, schools would have received $101 per student — a $33 increase over what they got. Future payouts will depend on how the fund performs going forward.

The backstory:

Minnesota State Sen. Mary Kunesh, (DFL-New Brighton) and Rep. Spencer Igo, (R-Grand Rapids), each sponsored the amendment in their respective chambers.

The Minnesota House passed the measure unanimously, 134-0.

What they're saying:

Organizers say that while the funding increase will help schools, it won't solve all of their financial challenges. Many districts will still need to pass local levies this fall to cover their needs.

The coalition behind the amendment says every student at every public school would benefit if the measure passes.

Future disbursements from the fund are not guaranteed at any fixed amount — they will depend on the fund's future investment performance.

What's next:

A news conference announcing the campaign to pass the amendment is set to take place Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, at the Minnesota State capitol.

What is the Permanant School Fund?

Dig deeper:

Minnesota public school students have benefited from the Permanent School Fund since 1862, according to the Minnesota Historical Society, when 38,000 thousand acres of agricultural land was sold for more than $240,000.

According to the Minnesota Office of School Trust Lands, the Minnesota Constitution prohibits the principal from being spent, and the state is required to hold it in trust in perpetuity.

Investments from the fund generate income from interest and dividends, which are distributed twice a year to Minnesota public schools and charter schools on a per-pupil basis.