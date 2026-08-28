Minnesota State Fair breaks Day 1 attendance record

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair announced that 155,185 people attended the first day of this year's Minnesota Get-Together. The previous Day 1 record was set in 2024 with 138,875 people. Mild weather and a late Labor Day are bringing out the crowds, with on-site parking lots completely full by Friday morning.



A record-breaking number of fairgoers was recorded on the first day of this year's great Minnesota Get-Together.

Details can be found here.

READ MORE: Live: Minnesota State Fair Day 2

Minnesota State Fair Day 1 attendance record

By the numbers:

Minnesota State Fair officials announced that 155,185 people attended this year's first day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, breaking the Day 1 record.

The previous record was set in 2024 with 138,875 attendees.

This is the largest gap between record-breaking days recorded in Minnesota State Fair history

READ MORE: Enjoying the Minnesota State Fair before school starts

With a late Labor Day this year, many families are getting to the fair for a final stretch of fun before school begins.

After a hotter-than-usual July, temperatures in the Twin Cities now feel much milder with clear skies and calm winds. The lack of oppressive heat and no severe weather so far makes attending the fair a much less daunting task.