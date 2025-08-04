Minnesota cobbler wins prestigious international competition

The Brief Luke George is a fourth-generation cobbler. Last month, George won first place in the Grand Silver Cup Award, a prestigious shore repair competition that is considered the pinnacle of the industry. George, who works at George's Shoes and Repair in Arden Hills with his father and sister, has come in second place in the competition twice before.



It's been around for 120 years, but now a shore repair shop in the north metro is home to one of the top cobblers in the world.

'Pretty surreal feeling'

What we know:

As a fourth-generation cobbler, Luke George has always tried to put his best foot forward.

Now he is taking a shine to his latest accolade.

"I was a little shocked when they opened it up to the world. Just super excited and proud that I was able to take the top prize," said George.

A big year

The backstory:

Last month, George won first place in the Grand Silver Cup Award, a prestigious shoe repair competition that is considered the pinnacle of the industry.

He'd come in second place twice before, but this was the first time he got the top title all tied up.

"Heart skipped a couple beats. Saw my parents and my sister's big grins. My mom was crying, cheering me on, and it was just really, really fun," said George.

In addition to winning the big award, George's Shoes and Repair moved to a bigger location in Arden Hills and is celebrating its 120th birthday this year.

George says the shop is busier than ever after a video his father Ron made about repairing Birkenstocks went viral, getting millions of views.

"Pretty exciting times. To have social media helping out a small shop like us. We never thought we would go viral for something like that," said George.

The best cobbler in the world?

What they're saying:

After more than a century, the Georges are happy they are keeping a foothold in the industry, and they hope to continue their family tradition for another 120 years.

"Whether it goes another 120 years, we'll do our best to do that, but we can't know that obviously. We hope so. It'd be something else," said George.

George's Shoes and Repair will have its official grand opening for its new location in Arden Hills this weekend.