Adam Thielen, Matt Boldy, Ryan Hartman headed to Brainerd PGA Tour stop at Cragun's

The Brief Adam Thielen, Matt Boldy, Ryan Hartman and Andrew Israelson will compete in the CRMC Championship in Brainerd from August 24-30. The tournament supports the CRMC Foundation’s healthcare efforts in the Brainerd Lakes area. Boldy, Hartman and Thielen will play in the main field starting Wednesday, August 26, with a press conference scheduled that afternoon.



Some of Minnesota’s biggest sports names are trading their jerseys for golf clubs at this year’s CRMC Championship in Brainerd.

Minnesota sports stars join the CRMC Championship field

What we know:

CRMC Championship officials announced that former Minnesota Vikings' receiver Adam Thielen, current Minnesota Wild players Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman, and local PGA pro Andrew Israelson have received sponsor exemptions to compete in the PGA TOUR Americas event at Cragun’s Legacy Courses.

Thielen, a Detroit Lakes native and former Viking, is a two-time Pro Bowler. Boldy, who recently won Olympic gold with Team USA and scored the opening goal in the 2026 Winter Olympic gold medal game, will join fellow Wild forward Hartman on the course.

Israelson, from Staples, returns after finishing 26th in last year’s tournament with a 16-under-par total. The CRMC Championship is a key stop for rising golf pros aiming for Korn Ferry Tour status. Past winners include Jake Knapp and Michael Brennan, who have gone on to success on the PGA TOUR.

Why you should care:

"Their presence brings incredible energy for our local sports fans and highlights the unique, community-focused spirit of this event. Having an Olympic gold medalist and elite Minnesota athletes competing alongside local talent like Andrew is going to create an amazing atmosphere for our spectators," said Jack Wawro, CRMC Championship Tournament Director.

All net proceeds from the tournament benefit the CRMC Foundation, which funds healthcare programs and wellness initiatives in the Brainerd Lakes area. The tournament will be held at Cragun’s Resort, known for its access to Gull Lake, on-site dining and top-notch accommodations just steps from the first tee.

Tournament schedule and special events

Timeline:

The CRMC Championship runs from Aug. 24-30 at Cragun’s Legacy Courses. Boldy, Hartman and Thielen will compete in the 156-player field Aug. 26-28. They could advance to the weekend rounds if they make the 36-hole cut (top 60 plus ties). A Pro-Am event will kick off the week on Wednesday, followed by the first and second rounds Thursday and Friday. Spectators can expect to see top local and national talent, with the tournament serving as a launchpad for future stars and a celebration of Minnesota’s sports community.