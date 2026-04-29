MN bonding bill stalls, risking infrastructure funding

The Brief Minnesota infrastructure funding is at risk as the state's bonding bill stalls. The state needs the bonding bill in order to borrow money needed to maintain and restore roads, bridges, water systems and other infrastructure. The bill will not include improvements to St. Paul Grand Casino Arena.



Political dysfunction at the Minnesota Capitol could cost a lot of communities a chance to improve their infrastructure.

MN bonding bill in jeopardy

Big picture view:

The legislature is negotiating a bonding bill, where the state borrows money to help with roads, bridges, water systems, and other infrastructure issues.

Lawmakers have visited a lot of the proposed projects, but deciding which ones get funded usually happens after leaders figure out budget targets, but they haven't set any targets so far.

What they're saying:

Sen. Sandy Pappas (DFL-St. Paul) spoke about her apprehension as negotiations continue.

"I'm kind of nervous," Sen. Pappas said. "With only two and a half weeks left and all the bills that have to go to the revisor's office, I would just prefer that we could get together and agree on things that we can agree on while the leaders debate and discuss what the overall bonding bill should be."

But DFL leaders say they’re optimistic they can still finish a bonding bill.

One thing it won’t include, though, is $200 million for improvements to St. Paul’s Grand Casino Arena.

Negotiating leaders say they’re optimistic they might get money for Roy Wilkins Hall, but for a bigger project.