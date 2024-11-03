MN ballot question to decide if state lottery will fund conservation efforts

The Brief Voters can decide whether to renew an environmental trust fund for another 25 years. For decades, 40% of the Minnesota Lottery revenue has gone to the environmental trust fund. Skipping the question will count as voting no.



With Election Day on Tuesday, there is one question on the ballot that could impact Minnesota's environment.

What's the question?

The question for voters is whether they want to renew some of the state’s lottery money for the environment and natural resources. One political expert at The University of Minnesota says this fund started in 1988.

"There is no new taxpayer dollars. This is from the state lottery. If you don't play the state lottery, then you're not going to be affected by this at all," said Larry Jacobs, Politics Professor at the University of Minnesota.

For 35 years, 40% of the Minnesota Lottery revenue has gone to protecting drinking water sources and the water quality of lakes, rivers, and streams. In 1998, it was renewed. Voters can decide Tuesday if they want to renew it again for another 25 years.

"It's about a billion dollars that's already gone into the environment. Minnesotans are passionate about the outdoors, and this is the way they back it up with hard-earned dollars," said Jacobs.

It also includes conserving wildlife habitat and natural areas along with expanding access to parks and trails.

What they're saying

Jacobs says the vote of this fund is broadly supported. However, some Republicans criticized the trust fund renewal.

"There are Republicans who are criticizing it now for several reasons. One is the legislature will no longer have a role. The commissioner of the DNR will be making the final determinations," said Jacobs.

Jacobs says with things heating up in the race for the White House and a potential flip of the Minnesota State House, the lottery question may have been overlooked on how important this could be.

"Way down below is this constitutional amendment about whether 40% of the state lottery ought to be continued going into the environment and natural resources," said Jacobs.

Jacobs adds if voters want to approve this and continue the renewal, they’d have to fill in the "yes" box. If you skip this ballot question, it will be continued as a "no" vote.

If it doesn’t pass, the money will go back to the state’s general fund, then state lawmakers would determine what to do with it.