MN Appeals Court rules City of Minneapolis cannot operate Commons Park

The Minnesota Appeals Court has ruled Minneapolis can’t operate Commons Park near US Bank Stadium, meaning the Minnesota Vikings will have to pay the Minneapolis Park Board from now on to use the area on game days.

John Hayden, a former City Council candidate and Paul Ostrow, a former city council member, filed a lawsuit challenging the City's authority to spend money on the Commons due to the Minneapolis Charter.

Tuesday, the appeals court upheld the original ruling that said the City Council does not have the authority to manage the park since that authority is given to the Park Board in the City’s Charter. Minneapolis’ Charter prohibits the City Council from managing an area reserved for different boards.