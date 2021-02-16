Missing western Wisconsin man found deceased, pickup crashed

article

A missing man from Cumberland, Wisconsin was found deceased along with a crashed pickup truck near a lake in western Wisconsin, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.

Benjamin Jacobson, 22, was reported missing after he didn't show up for work last week. He was last seen on Feb. 8 in a green pickup truck.

Tuesday, deputies responded to a home on the west side of Silver Lake after a resident reported seeing a crashed truck along the shoreline of the property. When authorities arrived, they found Jacobson deceased. His truck had crashed into an embankment and surrounding brush.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Ben’s family and friends," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald in a Facebook post. "We would also like to the thank everyone from family, friends, snowmobilers, pilots that flew the area and countless others that helped us during this search even with the dangerous temperatures."

