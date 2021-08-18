Missing: Teen with autism last seen Wednesday in St. Anthony

Police are asking for help finding a missing child with autism Wednesday in St. Anthony, Minnesota.

According to police, 15-year-old Joshua Adam Vanderslice was last seen near Silver Lane/Silver Lake Road.

He is described as a white male, 5'3'' and 140 lbs. He has autism and ADHD. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black hat.

Authorities say he is new to Minnesota and does not have any known friends or family.

If you see him, please do not approach, and call 911.