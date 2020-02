article

Officials in Goodhue County, Minnesota are asking for help finding a missing teen who was last seen Feb. 3.

According to the sheriff's office, Ryanna Alms of Red Wing was last seen at the Pioneer Road neighborhood and got into a 4-door dark-colored sedan at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 3.

If you have any information, please contact the Goodhue County Sheriff at 651-385-3155 or call 911.