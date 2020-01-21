Missing Spring Lake Park girl found safe

article

UPDATE: Police say the girl was found safe.

Spring Lake Park police are asking the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl, who did not come home from school on Tuesday.

According to family, Tnaejha Lee Edmonds also has a cognitive disability.

Police say Tnaejha left Spring Lake Park High School around 1 p.m. and then went to the nearby Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota.

Officials say she was last seen leaving the mall around 5 p.m. with an unknown male. Police say it appears she left voluntarily with the male.

Family members say this behavior is uncharacteristic and concerning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (763)427-1212.

